MAYS LANDING — Three Pleasantville men pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted murder charges stemming from a 2016 rolling shootout on the Atlantic City Expressway, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.
Wilbert Demosthenes, 28, Anthony Hicks, 27, and Devan Leggette, 23, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder in Atlantic County Superior Court, according to the release. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8.
“This further underscores the brazen violence that we are witnessing in recent incidents. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to pursue and prosecute these offenders to the fullest extent of the law,” Prosecutor Tyner said. “I would like to personally thank all of our law enforcement partners for their efforts in bringing these individuals to justice.”
At about 2:55 p.m. Aug. 29, 2016, witnesses saw shots fired between a gold Nissan Maxima that Hicks was driving and a white Ford Expedition at milepost 11.3 eastbound, according to the release. A black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that Leggette was driving with Demosthenes came from the far right entrance ramp and pinned the Expedition between the Dodge and Maxima.
Leggette and Demosthenes began shooting into the right side of the Expedition, hitting all four occupants of the vehicle, according to the release, which were identified as Yahshaun Stukes-Williams, Shaun Stukes, Lenardo Caro, and a juvenile at the time with the initials M.T. After the shootout, the Expedition left the expressway at Exit 9 and stopped in the parking lot of the Wawa at Airport Circle in Egg Harbor Township.
The Maxima left the expressway at Exit 7N and stopped on the parkway after losing its front left wheel, according to the release. Rosemond Octavius, who was in the car with Hicks, was dead in the front passenger seat with gunshot wounds to the head and neck.
The Dodge Ram left the expressway at Exit 5 in Pleasantville and was found on the side of a house on the 200 block of East Oakland Avenue in the city.
Tyner called it “significant prosecution” for the Prosecutor’s Office “that will ensure the safety of all residents and visitors to Atlantic County and alike.”
“The reality that these reckless and irresponsible individuals through their gun-play would jeopardize their lives and the lives of anyone utilizing the Atlantic City Expressway is absolutely outrageous,” Tyner said. “Not only did they kill a passenger in their vehicle, but they put anyone’s life in jeopardy that happened to be traveling on that day.”
The Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, State Police, and the Egg Harbor Township, Pleasantville and Atlantic City police departments investigated and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Erik Bergman and Assistant Prosecutor Erika Halayko represented the state in the matter.
