PLEASANTVILLE — A city mother and daughter were arrested Wednesday after allegedly using a box cutter to cut two women.
About 12:35 p.m., city police responded to the first block of South Hampden Court for a report of a stabbing, according to city police Deputy Chief James M. Williams. There, they found two women, ages 25 and 31. One had a deep laceration on her lower left stomach and the other had a cut on her left hand and back.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Three good Samaritans helped two women out of a car after a crash Satu…
Police did not release the identities of the women, but said they were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment after getting medical assistance at the home.
An orange box cutter, believed by police to be used in the assault, was found, Williams said.
CAMDEN — Seven South Jersey co-defendants who have pleaded not guilty in an ongoing $50 mill…
Ta’Ja Faulkner, 30, and Virginia Faulkner, 52, were charged with weapons offences, conspiracy and aggravated assault.
Neither of the women was injured, Williams said, and they were remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.