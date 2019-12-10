Pleasantville Police car
Press archives

PLEASANTVILLE — A city mother and daughter were arrested Wednesday after allegedly using a box cutter to cut two women.

About 12:35 p.m., city police responded to the first block of South Hampden Court for a report of a stabbing, according to city police Deputy Chief James M. Williams. There, they found two women, ages 25 and 31. One had a deep laceration on her lower left stomach and the other had a cut on her left hand and back.

Police did not release the identities of the women, but said they were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment after getting medical assistance at the home.

An orange box cutter, believed by police to be used in the assault, was found, Williams said.

Ta’Ja Faulkner, 30, and Virginia Faulkner, 52, were charged with weapons offences, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

Neither of the women was injured, Williams said, and they were remanded to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments