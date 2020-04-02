PLEASANTVILLE — City police are investigating after recovering two guns following a Wednesday night shooting that struck two homes and a car.
At 10:10 p.m., officers responded to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system that four rounds has been fired near First Street and Adams Avenue, police Capt. Matthew Hartman said. Officers arrived within a minute of the shots and saw people running from the area.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged with aggravated assault Wednesday night after getting…
Two residents, one in the 200 block of North First Street and one in the first block of West Washington Avenue, called police to report that projectiles had struck their homes, Hartman said. A parked car in the 100 block of North First Street was also struck.
K9 Officer Matt Laielli and his partner, Chewbacca, searched the area and found a semi-automatic handgun in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of North First Street, he said. A second handgun was found in a yard in the 100 block of West Adams Avenue during the follow-up investigation.
LAKEWOOD — Fifteen people were charged Wednesday evening after violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s …
Neither police nor any local hospitals reported victims, Hartman said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 609-641-6100 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.