PLEASANTVILLE — Police are investigating an alleged attempted robbery Monday night in the Atlantic City Cemetery.
A man told police he was slashed during a robbery attempt while he was walking through the cemetery at 9:30 p.m., Capt. Matthew Hartman said.
The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City for treatment of the slash wound to his wrist.
Hartman said officers were unable to locate the suspect, whom they described as a Hispanic male.
The department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.
— Amanda Auble
