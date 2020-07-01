PLEASANTVILLE — City police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting that wounded three people.
About 1:24 a.m., police communications received a call that there were three gunshot victims at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, according to a news release from police Capt. Matthew Hartman.
Azyiah Henry, 19, of Mays Landing, Laquan Cooper, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, and city resident Khalisha Dully, 20, allegedly reported to hospital staff that they were shot in the Pleasantville, he said.
Henry was shot in his leg and was later released from the hospital, while Cooper was shot in the arm and was admitted for overnight observation and Dully was also admitted for gunshot wounds in her upper back and foot, Hartman said.
All the injuries were deemed non-life threatening, he said.
Patrol officers found 30 shell casings in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue, Hartman said, identifying it as a crime scene.
The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. Police urged anyone with information to contact the department at 609-641-6100 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234.
WATCH NOW: Coalition for a Safe Community distributes food in Pleasantville
Coalition for a Safe Community distributes food in Pleasantville
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Members of the Coalition for a Safe Community on Wednesday distributed food and energy rebates to 400 to 500 people with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
Ruis Martinez, in car, gives a fist bump to Pleasantville police Deputy Chief James M. Williams.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Josue Arce loads another car with a food box.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Aaron Orkin, with the group 1st Love Unbroken based out of Atlantic City, loads another food box into a waiting car.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Karina Dominguez of Pleasantville, 25, with the group Impacto de Dios loads a waiting car.
Atlantic City resident Jason Smart-El Jr. recieves a food box from David 'Brother Wolf' Godwin to be placed in the next car.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Event organizers Perry Mays with CSC and David Vinokurov with South Jersey Gas.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Atlantic City resident Jason Smart-El Jr. loads a food box into another car.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. David Vinokurov with South Jersey Gas waits with a food box for the next car to pull up.
On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Atlantic City resident Dasha Brown, with Volunteers of America and Delaware Valley, registers donation recipients as well directing them further down the line.
