PLEASANTVILLE — City police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting that wounded three people.

About 1:24 a.m., police communications received a call that there were three gunshot victims at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, according to a news release from police Capt. Matthew Hartman.

Azyiah Henry, 19, of Mays Landing, Laquan Cooper, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, and city resident Khalisha Dully, 20, allegedly reported to hospital staff that they were shot in the Pleasantville, he said.

Henry was shot in his leg and was later released from the hospital, while Cooper was shot in the arm and was admitted for overnight observation and Dully was also admitted for gunshot wounds in her upper back and foot, Hartman said.

All the injuries were deemed non-life threatening, he said.

Patrol officers found 30 shell casings in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue, Hartman said, identifying it as a crime scene.

The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. Police urged anyone with information to contact the department at 609-641-6100 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234.

