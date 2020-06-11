PLEASANTVILLE — City police are investigating after a Tuesday night shooting at the Pleasantville Shopping Center.
At 9:21 p.m., police responded to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system in the area of the center, according to police Cpt. Matthew Hartman. Patrol units found 11 shell casings.
Police did not find any victims or property damage in the area, he said.
The department’s Violent Crimes Unit Detective Mike Figueroa is investigating.
Police said anyone with information can contact the department at 609-641-6100 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234.
