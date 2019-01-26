PLEASANTVILLE — City police are investigating after a reported shooting that injured one person Saturday morning on the 300 block of West Wright Street.
Police responded to a multi-occupancy unit at about 8:42 a.m., Capt. Matthew Hartman said, for “reportedly a gunshot to the face.”
However, that report has not been confirmed, he added.
The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, Hartman said.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit arrived at the home just after 10 a.m. Prosecutor spokeswoman Donna Weaver has not yet returned a request for comment.
Other residents of the home were evacuated.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
