PLEASANTVILLE — A city police car was involved in an accident Monday that sent an officer and two other people to area hospitals, police said.
At 1:56 p.m., Patrolman John Marciante was responding to an emergency call with his lights and siren on as he traveled south on Main Street approaching Windsor Avenue, Capt. Matthew Hartman said.
A vehicle that had been stopped at the stop sign on West Windsor attempted to turn left to travel north on Main Street and entered Marciante's lane of travel, hitting the patrol vehicle on the front passenger side, Hartman said.
The patrol vehicle then left the road and sideswiped a utility pole before coming to rest on the lawn of a business, Hartman said.
The second vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee operated by Jean Cappellan-Tapia, 22, of Atlantic City, spun clockwise, coming to rest in the northbound lane of Main Street.
Marciante was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, and Cappellan-Tapia and his female passenger were transported to AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township by Tricare EMS, Hartman said. No one's injuries were considered life-threatening.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged and towed from the scene, Hartman said.
An investigation of the crash, led by Sgt. Luz Gresham, found Cappellan-Tapia failed to yield the right of way to Marciante, causing the crash, Hartman said. Additionally, Cappellan-Tapia's New Jersey driver's license was found to be expired and suspended.
Summonses will be issued for the listed violations as well as the failure to yield the right of way, Hartman said. Pleasantville fire/rescue responded and assisted at the scene due to airbag deployment and spillage of fluids from the vehicles, he said.
