PLEASANTVILLE — City police are looking for an older model SUV that struck a bicyclist at Bayview Avenue and the bike path Friday afternoon before leaving the scene.

At about 1 p.m., police responded to the intersection after a gray Honda Pilot struck a 60-year-old man on a bicycle, police Capt. Matthew Hartman said.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with moderate but non-life threatening injuries, he said. Police cleared the scene about 20 minutes later.

Anyone who sees the SUV, which has minor front-end damage, can call the police department at 609-641-6100, or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or or 800-658-8477 (TIPS).

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

