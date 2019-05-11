PLEASANTVILLE — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank Saturday morning in the city.
About 10 a.m., a man entered the PNC Bank at 935 W. Black Horse Pike and presented a teller a note demanding cash. The note stated he was armed, though no one reported seeing a weapon. The teller turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect, who then made his way from the bank to a vehicle parked nearby.
Police described the suspect as in his mid-20s to 30, Hispanic or possibly Asian, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and wearing black sunglasses, a black baseball hat with a white Punisher logo, a black long-sleeve shirt with white striping on the shoulders and a design near the rear neckline and black sweat pants.
After fleeing the bank, the man entered a newer white Chevrolet Camaro with a single black full-length racing stripe and possibly black wheels and was last seen traveling east on the pike, police said. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Police are investigating in cooperation with the FBI. Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle he escaped in can call police at 609-641-6100.
