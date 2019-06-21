PLEASANTVILLE — Police are looking for an older-model SUV that struck a bicyclist at Bayview Avenue and the bike path Friday afternoon before leaving the scene.
About 1 p.m., police responded to the intersection after a gray Honda Pilot struck a 60-year-old man on a bicycle, police Capt. Matthew Hartman said.
The man, who has not been identified, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with moderate but non-life threatening injuries, he said. Police cleared the scene about 20 minutes later.
Anyone who sees the SUV, which has minor front-end damage, can call police at 609-641-6100 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS).
