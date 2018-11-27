MAYS LANDING — The Pleasantville High School principal charged with possession of child pornography will appear in court Wednesday for his post-indictment arraignment for a second time.
Edward “Jim” Bonek’s arraignment, where he will plead guilty or not guilty, was extended from a date earlier in the month at the request of attorneys.
He will appear before Superior Court Judge Benjamin Podolnick at the Atlantic County criminal courthouse.
Bonek, 48, of Absecon, was indicted in October on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography through a peer-to-peer file sharing network called BitTorrent. He is also facing weapons charges.
Bonek has been in Cape May County jail since his arrest in August. Last week, he had his petition to appeal his detention denied by the state Supreme Court.
Bonek has been an employee in Pleasantville for about two decades in various capacities. He has been principal of the high school since 2017, for which he earned $131,000 a year. Prior to that, he served as interim principal in 2016. He has been suspended since his arrest. He faces a mandatory 10 years in prison.
