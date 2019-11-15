MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student pleaded not guilty Thursday.
Jessica R. Gaeckle, who is charged with official misconduct and hindering, entered the plea in Atlantic County Superior Court, court records show.
Robert Agre, Gaeckle’s attorney, declined to comment Friday.
A Pleasantville High School teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a studen…
Gaeckle, 30, of Galloway Township, engaged in sexual relations with an 18-year-old student on at least two occasions and directed the student to destroy evidence upon learning of a pending criminal investigation, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in announcing the charges.
She was arrested Jan. 18 and released on a summons. She was indicted Oct. 31.
Gaeckle was not working in the classroom at the time charges were filed, Pleasantville Board of Education attorney James Carroll said after the charges were announced.
She is not currently working in the district.
Gaeckle is scheduled to appear for an initial case disposition conference Jan. 2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.