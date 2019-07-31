MAYS LANDING — The Pleasantville teen charged in the murder of 15-year-old Naimah Bell is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Wednesday morning.
Nahquil Lovest, 18, is slated to appear at 8:45 a.m. before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
ATLANTIC CITY — A driver honked his horn and onlookers stood outside their homes Monday on M…
Bell, also of Pleasantville, was fatally shot just before 4 a.m. Friday inside a home on the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue, Atlantic City.
She was the third teenager to be killed by gunfire and the seventh victim overall of a fatal shooting in the city so far this year.
An initial autopsy determined that the pending cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the pending manner of death as a homicide, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Lovest was arrested the next morning.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 17-year-old city boy was shot Sunday in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue, …
Two vigils Friday in Atlantic City and Pleasantville organized by friends and family gave mourners the chance to grieve together. Children released balloons saying “We love you, Naimah” near where she died in Atlantic City.
“Sadly, another young life in our community has been cut short, and others have been traumatized,” Tyner said in a news release Friday. “Our community is better than this. We must protect our children.”
Lovest is currently housed in Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.