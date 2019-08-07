MAYS LANDING — The Pleasantville teen charged in the murder of 15-year-old Na’imah Bell is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Wednesday morning.
Nahquil Lovest, 18, is slated to appear at 8:45 a.m. before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
The hearing, originally scheduled for last week, was postponed by his attorney, Alex Settle, to obtain additional evidence from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Bell, also of Pleasantville, was shot in the head just before 4 a.m. July 25 inside a home in the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue in Atlantic City.
Sanai Macon, 15, had known Naimah Bell since they went to daycare together in Atlantic City.
She was the third teenager to be killed by gunfire and the seventh victim overall of a fatal shooting in the city so far this year.
Lovest is currently housed in Atlantic County jail.
