MAYS LANDING — A Superior Court judge decided Wednesday morning that the Pleasantville teen charged in the murder of 15-year-old Na’imah Bell would remain in jail.
Nahquil Lovest, 18, appeared before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
DeLury cited Lovest's “very extensive and violent juvenile record” in his decision. The shooting occurred while he was released on pending charges. Charges against him include receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, robbery and conspiracy.
“This defendant’s conduct is escalating violently and sharply," he said. "He is a palpable danger to public safety.”
Bell, also of Pleasantville, was shot in the head just before 4 a.m. July 25 inside a home in the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue in Atlantic City.
Sanai Macon, 15, had known Naimah Bell since they went to daycare together in Atlantic City.
She was the third teenager to be killed by gunfire and the seventh victim overall of a fatal shooting in the city so far this year.
Lovest is currently housed in Atlantic County jail.
