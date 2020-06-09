MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville woman and a Newark man were arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Atlantic City, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Lewis Johnson, 31, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Shaquana Lewis, 35, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
At 12:59 p.m. Monday, Atlantic City police received a 911 call reporting a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.
When officers arrived on Blaine Avenue, the boy was located on the second floor balcony of a residence, Tyner said. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not released the name of the victim.
An autopsy determined the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, Tyner said.
Investigators determined the fatal shooting was in connection to an ongoing dispute between families, Tyner said.
Johnson and Lewis were arrested Tuesday morning in Wilson, Pennsylvania, by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police SWAT Team and the Wilson Borough Police Department, Tyner said. Johnson has an address in Wilson.
Both suspects were arraigned as fugitives, the first step in the extradition process.
Leaving court, Johnson said it was a beautiful day outside and “life is great.” Asked about the crime, he said, “I don’t know what this is about.” Lewis complained about her photo being taken.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
