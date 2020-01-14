PLEASANTVILLE — A city woman was arrested Thursday night after allegedly stabbing a man in the arm.
Karizma Q. Clark, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, court records show.
At 8:36 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing, according to an affidavit of probable cause. They went to a home in the 100 block of Whalers Drive, Capt. Matthew Hartman said.
When police arrived, they found a man on the living room carpet, which was soaked in blood, according to the affidavit. Officers saw a stab wound to the man’s upper right arm, which was still bleeding.
The name of the victim was redacted from the document.
Clark, who was sitting nearby, pointed to a green folding knife a few feet away that had blood on it. Her clothing and hands also were covered in blood, according to the document.
She was arrested and taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Hartman said the victim was held overnight at a hospital and then released.
