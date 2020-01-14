PLEASANTVILLE — A city woman was arrested Thursday night after allegedly stabbing a man in the arm.
Karizma Q. Clark, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, court records show.
About 8:36 p.m., city police responded to a report of a stabbing, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The address police responded to, as well as the name of the victim, was redacted from the document.
When police arrived, they found a man on the living room carpet, which was soaked in blood, according to the affidavit. Officers saw a stab wound to the upper right arm, which was still bleeding.
Clark, who was sitting nearby, pointed to a green folding knife a few feet away that had blood on it and her clothing and hands were also covered in blood, according to the document.
Clark was arrested without incident and lodged in the Atlantic County jail.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to city police for the address police responded to, as well as the condition of the victim.
