MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville woman was charged Wednesday with aggravated manslaughter in a 2018 fatal car crash in Absecon.
Kaitlyn Hayes, 24, who was also charged with first-degree vehicular homicide in a school zone, was determined to be under the influence of marijuana and speeding over 100 mph, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
About 11:38 p.m. Dec. 19, 2018, two cars crashed on Pitney Road near Connecticut Avenue in a designated school zone within 1000 feet of the H. Ashton Marsh Elementary School, according to the release. Hayes was driving south on Pitney Road when the car crossed over into the northbound lane and hit another car head-on.
Suzana Kocick, 36, of Galloway, the driver of the other car, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Hayes was taken to an area hospital for treatment
Officials determined through their investigation that Hayes’ 2017 Ford Expedition was traveling at a speed of 106 mph in the two seconds prior to the crash, and 104 mph at impact, according to the release, and toxicology tests revealed Hayes’ blood was positive for marijuana.
“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of refraining from driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. “Very simply, if you drive while impaired, it is more likely that someone will be injured or killed. The risk is too great to ignore.”
The Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and Absecon Police Department investigated.
Officials asked anyone with information about the crash to contact police at 609-641-0667 or the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7692.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.