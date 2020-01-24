MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville woman pleaded guilty Thursday in a 2018 stabbing that killed and Atlantic City woman and left a man wounded, officials said.
Rollie Ellis, 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Jennifer Rodriguez and second-degree aggravated assault for stabbing Raphy Rodriguez before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in Atlantic County Superior Court, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
She faces 20 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and seven for the aggravated assault, according to the release.
About 6:35 a.m. April 11, 2018, Raphy and his wife, Jennifer Rodriguez, both 34, were in their apartment on the first block of South Iowa Avenue, with Ellis, who was 28-years-old at the time, according to the release. An altercation took place and Ellis stabbed the couple.
Jennifer escaped the apartment and ran across the street to the Public Safety Building, where she was found in the lobby unresponsive and bleeding from a stab wound to the back of her head/neck, according to the release. She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Raphy also escaped the apartment, flagging down a city police officer on Iowa Avenue, according to the release. He was taken to the hospital with several serious stab wounds but survived.
Ellis was originally charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Ellis is housed in Atlantic County jail awaiting sentencing.
The Prosecutor’s Office and city police investigated.
