The Attorney General's Office sentenced a woman to two years of probation on Friday for withdrawing more than $140,000 in state benefits wrongly deposited in her deceased mother's checking account.  

A Pleasantville woman was sentenced to two years' probation Friday for stealing more than $140,000 in state pension benefits, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said.

The benefits were being paid to her mother, who died in 2005.

Superior Court Judge Robert Becker said Diana A. Heil, 49, must serve 364 days in county jail should she fail to comply with the conditions of her probation. She also must pay restitution in full, and paid $14,000 of it Friday.

Heil pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to third-degree theft by unlawful taking, Grewal said in a statement.

Heil's mother was collecting survivor's benefits from her deceased husband, who had been a member of the state Teachers’ Pension and Annuity Fund. The state Division of Pensions and Benefits was unaware of Heil's mother's death and continued to make monthly deposits in the inactive joint checking account the mother shared with her daughter, until the bank alerted Heil in 2013, who in turn alerted the state of her mother's death.

When the Division of Pensions and Benefits audited the account and contacted Heil about returning the money, the attorney general said Heil promised to return it. Instead, she made withdrawals and wire transfers from the account amounting to $140,873.

