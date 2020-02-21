MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday in the 2018 fatal stabbing of an Atlantic City woman, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Rollie Ellis, 30, who pleaded guilty last month to aggravated manslaughter in the death of Jennifer Rodriguez, was sentenced before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.

Ellis is subject to the No Early Release Act, which mandates a defendant serve 85% of their sentence, according to the release. She’ll also serve a concurrent seven-year sentence for an aggravated assault charge in the stabbing of Raphy Rodriguez.

About 6:35 a.m. April 11, 2018, Raphy Rodriguez and his wife, Jennifer, both 34, were in their apartment in the first block of South Iowa Avenue with Ellis, according to the release. An altercation took place, and Ellis stabbed the couple.

Jennifer escaped the apartment and ran across the street to the Public Safety Building, where she was found in the lobby unresponsive and bleeding from a stab wound to the back of her head and neck, according to the release. She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Raphy Rodriguez also escaped the apartment, flagging down a police officer on Iowa Avenue, the release states. He was taken to the hospital with several serious stab wounds but survived.

Ellis was originally charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The Prosecutor’s Office and Atlantic City police investigated.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime.

