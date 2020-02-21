MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday in 2018 fatal stabbing of an Atlantic City woman, officials said.
Rollie Ellis, 30, who pleaded guilty last month to aggravated manslaughter in the death of Jennifer Rodriguez, was sentenced before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., according to a news release from Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville woman pleaded guilty Thursday in a 2018 stabbing that killed …
Ellis is subject to the No Early Release Act, which mandates a defendant serve 85% of their sentence, according to the release. She’ll also serve a concurrent 7-year sentence, also subject to NERA, for an aggravated assault charge in the stabbing of Raphy Rodriguez.
About 6:35 a.m. April 11, 2018, Raphy and his wife, Jennifer Rodriguez, both 34, were in their apartment in the first block of South Iowa Avenue with Ellis, according to the release. An altercation took place, and Ellis stabbed the couple.
Jennifer escaped the apartment and ran across the street to the Public Safety Building, where she was found in the lobby unresponsive and bleeding from a stab wound to the back of her head/neck, according to the release. She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville woman has been charged with murder for fatally stabbing an A…
Raphy also escaped the apartment, flagging down a police officer on Iowa Avenue, according to the release. He was taken to the hospital with several serious stab wounds but survived.
Ellis was originally charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
The Prosecutor’s Office and Atlantic City police investigated.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.