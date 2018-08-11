TOMS RIVER — A 26-year-old Point Pleasant woman was arrested Friday and charged in a hit-and-run accident that critically injured a juvenile bicyclist.
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office credited the arrest of Brittany Keifer to leads generated from a news release and social media postings.
Point Pleasant police responded about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to Route 88 and Sunset Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.
A preliminary investigation found a black sedan headed east on Route 88 struck a 14-year-old bicyclist as the girl attempted to cross the highway.
Police said Keifer continued driving with the girl on her hood before the vic-tim fell off and Keifer fled.
The girl was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City in critical condition, the prosecutor said.
Keifer is charged with assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, reckless driving and failure to report an accident.
She was released on a complaint summons.
