LAKEWOOD — Ten township residents were charged Tuesday evening after hosting and attending an engagement party in violation of Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate, officials said.

About 4:30 p.m., township police responded to a home on Spruce Street for a report of a social gathering, according to a news release from the department and Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. They found a group of people, including children, on the front lawn and inside the home.

Yaakov Kaufman, 47, and Eti Kaufman, 45, who hosted the party, were charged with violating any rule or regulation adopted by the governor during a state of emergency, as well as six counts of child endangerment for the six children who were at the party.

Other township residents charged with violating the mandate for attending the party include: Joshua Lichtenstein, 54; Brocha Lichtenstein, 22; Tzipora Wolfe, 24; Shmuel Kaufman, 23; Syril Lichtenstein, 54; Samuel Wolfe, 27; Michael Zimmerman, 99; and Ruky Zimmerman, 21.

Murphy on March 21 signed an executive order mandating sweeping restrictions on gatherings and businesses to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. While residents are allowed to leave their homes for groceries, trips to the pharmacy, for outdoor exercise and other essential activities, Murphy urged people to maintain a safe distance between themselves and others.

A disorderly persons charge carries up to six months in jail, a maximum $1,000 fine or both.