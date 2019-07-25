Hammonton van

Police say the van pictured was involved in a hit-and-run incident with a pedestrian about 9:20 a.m. Thursday in Hammonton.

 Hammonton Police Department / provided

HAMMONTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a van allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian, according to a Facebook post from police.

The incident happened at 9:20 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of 12th Street, police said. A dark-colored Ford Econoline van, operated by a white man possibly in his 50s, left the scene driving south on Route 54.

The vehicle sustained damage to its passenger side.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-561-4000.

— Colt Shaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments