HAMMONTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a van allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian, according to a Facebook post from police.
The incident happened at 9:20 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of 12th Street, police said. A dark-colored Ford Econoline van, operated by a white man possibly in his 50s, left the scene driving south on Route 54.
The vehicle sustained damage to its passenger side.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-561-4000.
— Colt Shaw
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.