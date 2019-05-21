Birch Grove park

Police described the suspect in this month's Birch Grove Park assault as a white or Hispanic man, 5-foot-11 and possibly in his late twenties.

 Northfield police Chief Paul S. Newman / provided

NORTHFIELD — Police on Tuesday released a composite sketch of a person of interest in a recent assault at Birch Grove Park.

A 28-year-old woman who had been jogging on the trails May 7 told police a man dropped his pants and masturbated while lunging at her and grabbing her shirt collar.

She was able to push his hand away and flee, police said.

A perimeter was set and police searched the area, but they did not find the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call police at 609-641-3122.

