EGG HARBOR CITY — Just over six months since a 7-year-old and his grandmother were fatally struck walking across the White Horse Pike, cars and trucks continue to speed down the city’s main artery, residents say.
“Nothing’s really changed as far as people speeding through town,” Mattia Brown said. “They’re not slowing down. They slowed down for maybe a week or two, but no. You still have people struggling to cross the pike.”
Shortly after the July accident, members of the city’s Republican Club placed about 50 signs on the pike urging drivers to slow down. Since then, they have steadily disappeared, said Brown, who helped put up the signs.
EGG HARBOR CITY — As Paul Gladue stood on the porch of Red Barn Adult Books Tuesday morning,…
While traffic fatalities across the state are at a five-year low, two South Jersey counties — Atlantic and Cape May — saw an increase in deaths on the road last year compared to 2018. When added together, 64 people, including pedestrians and drivers, died in 2019 on roads throughout Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, up from 59 the year before but down from 71 in 2014.
The deaths of Marco Yu and his grandmother were two of more than 30 traffic fatalities in Atlantic County last year. But while the July 11 accident spurred members of the community to act, many commuters who use the pike continue to speed through the “drive-through town,” Brown said.
Brown, who owns the Waffle Hut in a shopping plaza in the 800 block of the pike, said she looks out her front windows and sees drivers speed daily.
“If the trucks go past and they’re speeding, you hear it,” she said. “And you jump up thinking somebody’s been in an accident.”
Similarly, Vineland, in Cumberland County, saw three pedestrian accidents within nine days last January, two of them fatal. And, of the 19 total traffic fatalities in the county last year, 10 of them happened in Vineland.
VINELAND — Just before noon Friday, Gregory Miller used a crosswalk to get across Delsea Dri…
City police have been working to educate and enforce traffic safety laws, giving out citations and informational pamphlets, said Sgt. Nick Dounoulis, who heads the department’s Traffic Safety Unit. Officers also go to schools, soup kitchens and senior centers to educate pedestrians and cyclists.
“Unfortunately, we still have people that, even though they see and they know the message, they still try to take shortcuts,” Dounoulis said. “I think the whole thing — people don’t want to walk the extra 20 feet to get to a crosswalk.”
State Police attribute the overall decline in traffic fatalities to “increased driver safety awareness, education initiatives and traffic enforcement programs,” according to a news release announcing the data. The biggest challenge is reducing behaviors that lead to drivers not paying attention, which they cite as the leading contributing factor in crash fatalities.
Last year, Vineland police gave out about 500 pamphlets and close to 200 citations to pedestrians and motorists, Dounoulis said. But it takes work by everyone, not just police, for the roads to become safer, he added.
“I’ve seen those people actually using the crosswalks and making the effort, and then you see others that know about it but like to take shortcuts,” he said. “I feel that people think they’re cutting time especially when they’re going on a diagonal. Really, in reality, what’d it save you, five seconds? And it may also cost you your life.”
Dounoulis said efforts are continuing to get the word out to pedestrians and drivers about traffic safety.
“I’m going to cross my fingers and say it is working and the message is going out,” he said. “It takes an effort by everyone, and everyone needs to educate each other.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.