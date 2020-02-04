ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Friday evening after police said he tripped over his fallen-down pants and threw 39 bags of cocaine while running from officers.
At 5:39 p.m., Officers Kushal Laroiya, Reginald Williams and Alexander DeFeo of the Tourism District Unit were walking in the 1500 block of Belfield Avenue when they saw a car parked under a “No stopping or standing” sign, police said in a news release.
The driver, Kiki Priester, got out of the car as the officers got closer, police said. Priester spoke with Laroiya, who smelled burnt marijuana on her.
Richard Norwood, the passenger, also got out of the car, but as officers tried to speak with him, he ran, police said. Laroiya and Williams chased Norwood, who threw things on the ground, later recovered and found to be 39 bags of cocaine.
Norwood was arrested after his pants fell down and he tripped, police said. He also had a small amount of marijuana on him and an active warrant.
Priester also was arrested on several active warrants, police said, and officers found a small amount of marijuana and marijuana cigarettes in her vehicle.
Norwood, 34, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and contempt of court.
Priester, 34, was charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court and a motor vehicle violation.
Both were taken to the Atlantic County jail.
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Officer Autumn Mason, promoted to rank of sergeant, all smiles at ceremony. Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
