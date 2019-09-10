ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was accused Sunday of driving a stolen van with a suspended license, police said Monday.
At 10:26 p.m. Sunday, Officer Bayron Zelaya-Chavez spotted a van that had previously been reported stolen from Stafford Township in the 3300 block of Atlantic Avenue, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
However, when Zelaya-Chavez attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver of the van, Michael Bell, 44, failed to immediately stop, Fair said.
Bell led Zelaya-Chavez to the north block of Sovereign Avenue, where he jumped out of his vehicle and ran, Fair said. Bell put the van into reverse and struck the marked patrol car as Zelaya-Chavez began to chase Bell, Fair said.
When Zelaya-Chavez confronted Bell trying to jump over a fence, Bell immediately turned away and began to yell for the officer to shoot him while he held his waistband, Fair said.
Zelaya-Chavez started to deescalate the situation, but Bell ran up the stairs of a deck and jumped off to the ground below and fled, Fair said. Bell was later located by Officers Malik Tolbert and Kevin Perez and arrested, Fair said.
Bell was found in possession of 10 bags of heroin and had several warrants for his arrest and a suspended driver’s license, Fair said.
Bell was charged with receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple motor vehicle offenses, Fair said.
He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
