PLEASANTVILLE — An Atlantic City man was arrested Sunday for allegedly shooting a woman in the legs in the parking lot of a bingo hall on the Black Horse Pike, police said.
William Perkins, 31, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine, Capt. Matthew Hartman said in a news release.
At 8:18 p.m. Sunday, 911 calls reported shots fired in the rear of 701 W. Black Horse Pike, which is a parking lot shared by the Homestead Apart-Hotel and Mainland Bingo Hall, Hartman said.
A 54-year-old city woman was shot in both legs with one bullet, Hartman said. Officers recovered 10 shell casings at the scene, he said.
EMS took the woman to the trauma unit of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, Hartman said, where she was treated and released Sunday night.
Police did not release the name of the victim.
Information received from the 911 callers indicated the suspect may have left the scene in a van-type yellow cab, Hartman said.
Within minutes of the calls, police saw a vehicle fitting the description of the cab that left the scene, Hartman said.
The vehicle was stopped at Franklin Boulevard and Decatur Avenue. The passenger, Perkins, was asked to exit the vehicle and was detained, Hartman said.
Police found a semiautomatic handgun in the back of the cab with Perkins' belongings, Hartman said.
The criminal mischief charges against Perkins stemmed from two vehicles that were damaged at the scene, Hartman said.
"One had a window shot out. The other had a flat tire," Hartman said. "Three projectiles struck the bingo hall."
Perkins was sent to the Atlantic County jail, Hartman said.
