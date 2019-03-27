LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old New Gretna man exposed himself, shouted obscenities at customers and punched himself in the face Tuesday at the Mystic Island Wawa, police said Wednesday.
About 9 p.m., police were dispatched to the convenience store on Mathistown Road for a report of a man acting in a suspicious manner, according to information on the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department's Facebook page.
The man, identified as Jason Cramer, was said to be under the influence of something, per witnesses, police said. After officers spoke with Cramer, he was sent on his way and was supposed to make arrangements for transportation home, police said.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two men were arrested Monday with about 1 kilogram of fentanyl …
About 15 minutes later, officers were again dispatched to the Wawa for Cramer acting in a suspicious manner, police said.
When officers arrived, they were flagged down by witnesses who said Cramer had been standing in front of the store “fighting with himself,” punching his face and scratching at his eyes, police said.
Several witnesses also reported that Cramer had pulled his pants down, exposing his genitals, grabbed himself and started yelling obscenities at patrons, police said.
Cramer was arrested and charged with lewdness by Patrolman Brian Smith. He was released on a summons and transported home, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.