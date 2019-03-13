BRIDGETON — Police are looking for two suspects after a man was found shot in the upper thigh Monday, Chief Michael Gaimari said.
Police responded to the 100 block of Fremont Street about 7 p.m. to find the 43-year-old victim. He was treated for his injuries and flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he is still recovering, police said.
Gaimari said the area is not known for gun violence and the incident does not appear to be a robbery.
The shooting remains under investigation.
— Amanda Auble
