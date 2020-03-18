ATLANTIC CITY — City police asked for the public’s help Tuesday to find a woman and her daughters that were reported missing.
Ronita Biggins, 32, and her two daughters, 14-year-old Riona and 9-year-old Ava were last seen Saturday in the 200 block of Rosemont Place, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account. They were reported missing by their family.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police went to a home in the Villas section of the township early Sunday mo…
The Absecon Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office are also looking for them, according to the post.
Police urged anyone with information about their whereabouts to call Absecon Police at 609-641-0667; the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800; or the Atlantic City Police at 609-347-5780 or anonymously text to tip411, 847411, starting the text with ACPD.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.