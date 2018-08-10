GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two men were arrested Monday on robbery, weapons and drug charges following a standoff with police, police said.
At 10:01 a.m., police responded to a 911 call for an armed robbery. The 18-year-old victim from Mays Landing told police he had been robbed at gun- and knifepoint at a home in the 600 block of Jupiter Hill Lane. Authorities surrounded the home, and the suspects surrendered after an hourlong standoff.
Police said they obtained a warrant and searched the home, recovering additional evidence related to the robbery.
John C. Andriotis, 36, of Galloway Township, and Tyrell A. Gist, 21, of Atlantic City, were charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, police said. Gist was additionally charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
Both men were in the Atlantic County jail. Additional charges are pending, police said.
Anyone with further information can call Detective Bryan Casey at 609-652-3702.
