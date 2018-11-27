A trial date has been set for an Atlantic City Class II police officer charged with threatening to kill a Pleasantville man during a July 20 incident.
Alim Adams, 22, of Atlantic City, appeared for an arraignment Monday in Pleasantville Municipal Court.
According to two complaints, Adams engaged in "alarming conduct," specifically chasing a victim at a high rate of speed and threatening to kill the victim. Adams was charged with one count of making terroristic threats, according to Pleasantville police.
In October, the charges were amended by Atlantic County Superior Court and the hearings were remanded to municipal court.
Adams' next court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 10.
