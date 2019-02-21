ATLANTIC CITY — Law-enforcement officials met with dozens of children and teens at Atlantic City’s Police Athletic League on Thursday afternoon to share their experiences in policing and to give advice about achieving goals.
“You can be anything you want. You can be a trailblazer,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner told the crowd. “If there’s something that interests you, you chase it.”
The program, which brought members of the Prosecutor’s Office and the city Police Department — all of whom have connections to the resort — together at the North New York Avenue center, focused on being good people, dreaming big, careers in law enforcement and Black History Month.
Tyner, an Atlantic City native and the first black prosecutor in the county’s history, spoke to the children and teens about the path he took to become prosecutor, saying the seven years he spent in classrooms after high school were ‘worth it’ and impressing on them that police officers and other members of law enforcement are there to help them if they need it and to support them.
“It is most important for me and everyone here to keep all you safe,” he said. “It doesn’t matter when someone needs help what color you are, what religion you are or where you’re from.”
Regina Younger, recreation program specialist for the PAL, said it’s the first year for the event specifically targeted at building positive relationships between law enforcement and the kids while speaking to them about careers in the field.
“We’re really excited,” she said. “The kids need to be able to see what they can aspire to be.”
Each day, 125 to 150 kids come to the center, but the total number of kids with memberships is 460, Younger said.
Officers and detectives explained their roles, from investigating homicides to community policing and forensic work, and answering questions from the kids as they came up.
Kyheim Horcey, a PAL member, said the officials gave a lot of information.
“It’s nice they took the time to speak with us about life, goals and how to have to earn them,” the 15-year-old city resident said.
Officer Annese Parks, a 17-year veteran of the city Police Department, spoke about her work conducting background investigations on applicants to the force.
“There are more good officers out there than bad,” she said, addressing reports of police brutality and officer-involved shootings that garner media coverage. “And sometimes they aren’t bad — just good people that made a bad decision.”
Parks, who went into policing in her early 20s, said it was just fine for the kids to not know right now exactly what they want to do when they grow up. She always had the desire to help people, she said, and that led her to a career in law enforcement.
“I knew I could be a success story, and that’s why I chose to be a police officer here,” she said.
Police Chief Henry White, also born and raised in the resort, spoke about the benefits of a career in policing.
“If I can do it, every one of you guys can do it,” he said. “It’s a good profession. It’s a noble profession. It’s not just a job — you guys can really make a difference in your neighborhood.”
