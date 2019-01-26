Atlantic City Police Foundation
Members of the city police foundation and department delivered 170 coats Friday to students in the resort’s public schools.

 Atlantic City Police Foundation / Provided

ATLANTIC CITY — Members of the city police foundation and department delivered 170 coats Friday to students in the resort’s public schools.

Officers gave the coats to school officials, who handed them out to students at Brighton Avenue School, Chelsea Heights School, Pennsylvania Avenue School and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School Complex, according to a release from the Atlantic City Police Foundation, who funded the initiative through grants from the Tour de Shore Children’s Foundation.

Retired Deputy Chief Joseph Nolan, Police Foundation board chairman, made the suggestion to the foundation and worked directly with the school, the coat-drive organization Operation Warm and city police, according to a news release.

“We are pleased that the significant efforts of the foundation and our partners at the Tour de Shore Children’s Foundation and Operation Warm permit us to do our part in ensuring the basic right of children to be warm,” Nolan said.

Officers from the Patrol Division, Community Relations and Tourism District Unit assisted in delivering the jackets.

