ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s Police Foundation hosted its third annual Spring Fling on Monday evening to raise money to support the Police Department.
The event at Landshark Bar and Grill on the Boardwalk at Resorts Casino Hotel featured live music, a Chinese auction and a 50/50, as well as a raffle for a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
The Police Foundation uses the money it raises to buy equipment for officers, such as 57 rifle-resistant bulletproof vests, vest-mounted tourniquets for the SWAT team and 100 self-aid kits, as well as helping to equip the surveillance center with monitors and other necessary equipment.
The Police Foundation also paid for the decals that adorn the department’s SkyWatch observation tower, which was purchased through an FBI grant and debuted at last summer’s Sam Hunt beach concert.
They also use donations to support the department’s community policing initiatives, PAL and Police Explorers.
Check out photos from last year's Spring Fling below.
