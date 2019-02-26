ATLANTIC CITY — Seven resort police officers were promoted to lieutenants Tuesday morning during a ceremony in City Hall.
"These additional commanders are going to go a long way in ensuring better oversight and accountability, as ACPD continues its mission of protecting everyone in Atlantic City,” Chief Henry White Jr. said.
The department’s 2018 end-of-year report, released last week, shows violent crime in the city has decreased by nearly 30 percent and non-violent crime decreased by nearly 32 percent from 2017.
The department’s goals for 2019, outlined in the report, include “grow(ing) our ranks,” expanding community policing efforts and updating technology by installing cameras on Pacific Avenue, in-car computers and automated license plate readers.
“I am very proud of the officers that were promoted to lieutenant. Each of them has displayed the ability to protect and serve this community and I am sure they will make us all proud,” said Mayor Frank M. Gilliam, Jr. “These promotions also display the diversity that is necessary to have a police department that reflects the community it serves. This is one more step towards improving policing in our great city.”
