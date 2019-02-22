ATLANTIC CITY — Violent crime in the resort in 2018 was down just shy of 30 percent from 2017 while police responded to more calls for service and dealt with the opening of two new casinos and a university campus, according to the Police Department's end-of-year-report.
“Atlantic City is turning the tides,” Chief Henry White wrote in the report. “The men and women of the ACPD will be, and want to be, on the front line of promoting and contributing to this change.”
The report, released Friday morning, shows violent crime decreased by nearly 30 percent and non-violent crime decreased by nearly 32 percent.
Violent crimes include homicide, rape, aggravated and simple assault, and robbery, and non-violent, or property, crimes include motor vehicle theft, larceny and burglary. All crime types are down except for rape, which jumped from 24 to 33 reported instances, an increase of 37.5 percent, according to the report.
The Police Department sends data monthly to the State Police for their Uniform Crime Reporting program, which compiles violent and property crime statistics that are then given to the FBI.
Through 2018, officers responded to 109,536 calls for service, an 8.5 percent increase from 2017, according to the report.
In 2017, there were 34 total homicides and nonfatal shootings in the resort, according to report, while in 2018, there were 27, including seven confirmed homicides, which were solved. During 2018, officers recovered more than 34 pounds of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.
The department’s Internal Affairs Section received 52 complaints last year, nine of which were for excessive force, according to the report. Officers submitted 271 use-of-force reports, which officers are mandated to complete after any instance of force during interactions with the public. More than 64 percent of the reports were for compliance holds, which is the lowest amount of force that can be used, according to the report.
The department’s goals for 2019, outlined in the report, include “grow(ing) our ranks,” expanding community policing efforts and updating technology by installing cameras on Pacific Avenue, in-car computers and automated license plate readers.
“Our goal is to continue to decrease crime even more this year, and also change the public’s perception of crime in Atlantic City,” according to the report. “We want to show the country that this is a great place to visit, and you should not be worried about being the victim of a criminal act.”
