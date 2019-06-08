ATLANTIC CITY — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 47-year-old city man last seen about three weeks ago, police said.
Robert Jones was reported missing Saturday, police said. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 225 pounds and lives at Jeffries Towers in the 200 block of North Vermont Avenue. Police said he is known to frequent the Boardwalk, fast food restaurants and local parks, and suffers from medical ailments that leave him confused and disoriented.
Anyone with information about Jones' whereabouts can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
