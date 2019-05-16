ATLANTIC CITY — The resort’s new community policing initiative is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, starting with a news conference at City Hall.
The Neighborhood Coordinating Officers Program, which will place two officers in each of the wards and four in the Tourism District, aims to improve police and community relations in the city, something the department, city and state officials want.
The officers will engage with the community to help with quality-of-life issues and with navigating city government, police Chief Henry White has said.
The news conference is slated for 11 a.m. in City Council chambers, according to a news release from the city, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the state Department of Community Affairs, which has fiscal oversight of the city.
The need for better community and police relations is one of the points stressed in special counsel Jim Johnson’s 2018 report, which outlines recommendations for the city to move toward regaining local control of its finances and operations.
Johnson, Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, Mayor Frank M. Gilliam Jr., Council President Marty Small, White and CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty are scheduled to attend, according to the release, as well as the officers.
The initiative is made possible by $7.5 million from the CRDA, approved in March.
