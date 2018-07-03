ATLANTIC CITY — The June 22 shooting of Timothy Deal on Kentucky Avenue was tragic but justified, as Deal attacked an officer with a knife, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Tuesday.
Tyner released video footage from the body cameras worn by the officers on the scene of the shooting.
"We must not lose sight of the fact that a sworn police officer reported to the scene of an accident to protect the public, and was attacked for no apparent reason," Tyner said in a statement. "The officer defended himself and protected the public from untold harm. This incident reminds us of how fragile life can be, and we should all be thankful that no innocent bystanders were injured.”
Tyner also cautioned that the shooting of Deal should not be compared to police shootings elsewhere in the country, "where unarmed individuals have been assaulted and in some instances killed."
"Each incident has its own set of facts and must be investigated separately," the prosecutor said.
Steve Young, chairman of the Atlantic City chapter of the National Action Network, said the prosecutor's decision to release the videos on the same day as Deal's funeral was disrespectful. Deal's services took place Tuesday at the All Wars Memorial Building on Adriatic Avenue, Young said.
"This has disturbed and interrupted (the family's) mourning," Young said. "We are asking everyone to still come together and support the family."
The shooting death of Deal happened June 22 on the 600 block of North Kentucky, where officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash with injuries, according to previous reports. During the investigation, Deal, who was not involved in the accident, approached and allegedly stabbed one of the officers with a knife, police and the prosecutor said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Dozens of family members, friends and supporters of an Atlantic City man sho…
The body camera video — two segments were released, each a little more than one minute long — show Deal approaching one of the officers with a knife and then lunging at him. The officer, who has not been identified, yells at Deal to drop the knife and then shoots him several times as Deal swings the knife.
Deal stumbles backward and then falls to the ground.
The officers then tell him to drop the knife and roll him over and put him in handcuffs.
After shooting Deal, the officer, whose face is blurred in the video, yells into his radio, "Shots fired, male down, officers OK. ... I might be stabbed; I'm not sure."
The injured officer and Deal were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Deal was pronounced dead at the hospital's trauma center. The injured officer was treated and released, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
The shooting led to a rally outside the Atlantic City police station and at the spot of the incident June 24.
People at the rally, which was organized by Young and Deal's family, demanded the body camera footage be released as well as Deal's body so it could be buried.
Young said the Prosecutor's Office allowed the family to view one of the body camera videos last week and released the body.
"This is not the fault of the family or the community," Young said. "We are proud that the Atlantic City community came together and protested this peacefully."
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was shot and killed after stabbing a police officer Friday night …
The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy of Deal and determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Prosecutor's Office. The investigation is ongoing pending, but not limited to, submission of evidence to the New Jersey State Police Ballistics Laboratory, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
The prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation without the participation of the Atlantic City Police Department, as per guidelines from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.
Gloria Deal, Timothy’s mother, gathers with family and friends Sunday outside the Public Safety Building on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, looking for answers in Timothy Deal’s killing. See more photos and video from the scene at PressofAC.com.
Family, friends and supporters of Timothy Deal rally on June 24 outside the Public Safety Building on Atlantic Avenue looking for answers about his death. At right, Deal's mother, Gloria Deal, Steve Young, and Deal's father, Michael King.
Gloria Deal, Timothy’s mother, gathers with family and friends Sunday outside the Public Safety Building on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, looking for answers in Timothy Deal’s killing. See more photos and video from the scene at PressofAC.com.
Family, friends and supporters of Timothy Deal rally on June 24 outside the Public Safety Building on Atlantic Avenue looking for answers about his death. At right, Deal's mother, Gloria Deal, Steve Young, and Deal's father, Michael King.
I joined The Press in January 2016 after graduating from Penn State in December 2015. I was the sports editor for The Daily Collegian on campus which covered all 31 varsity sports and several club sports.
Get email notifications on John DeRosier daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever John DeRosier posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.