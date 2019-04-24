HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old from Buena Vista Township died in an ATV crash Wednesday evening in the Mizpah section of the township, police said.
Officers responding at 5:29 p.m. found a Kawasaki ATV operated by the teen left the road and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was transported to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he died. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call police at 609-625-2700.
AtlantiCare Medics and the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.
