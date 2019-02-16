GALLOWAY — A car ran into the side of Ace Hardware Friday afternoon, causing structure damage to the building, but leaving the employees, customers and even the driver without any serious injuries.
At about 3:45 p.m., township police responded to the hardware store, 322 S. Pitney Road, for the report of a Toyota Camry running into the building, police said.
“There was some structure damage to the building,” Officer Kevin Costa said, adding that the store was open with customers inside, but there were no significant injuries.
The driver, who has not been identified and was the only person in the car, was exiting the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy across the street, crossed Pitney Road and crashed into the side of the building, police said.
He was wearing his seatbelt and the car's airbags deployed, Costa said, and was transported by township EMS to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, for chest pains.
The store’s owner, Joe Smith, said that the store is open for business.
“We’re very blessed that none of our customers or team members was hurt,” Smith said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.