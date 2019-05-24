GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police subdued a Colorado man they say was "emotionally disturbed" after he reportedly crashed his car into the Wawa on Route 9 and brandished two large hunting knives in a standoff that lasted three hours Thursday.
According to a news release from the department, police arrived at the Wawa and found the man armed with two large knives. During the incident, they said the man also placed his car into drive and allowed it to crash into the building.
No one was in the car at the time and no one was injured. The building sustained minor damage, police said.
After a three hour standoff, police subdued the man and took him into custody without injury to the himself or officers.
"The police showed amazing restraint and were able to subdue him without injuring him or having any officers injured," said Mayor Anthony Coppola, Jr., who was on the scene Thursday.
An officer communicated with the man until he was in custody even though the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Atlantic County Sheriff's Office and the Egg Harbor Township police K-9 unit were on the scene, Coppola said.
Once the man stopped standing and sat down, police came up from behind him, removed the knives and gained control over him, Coppola said.
Police did not release the man's name, but said he was identified as being from Colorado. They did not state in the release how he came to be in the area.
The man was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct. All charges were placed on a warrant. He was transported to the Atlanticare Medical Center for evaluation.
The Wawa customers and employees were evacuated, and Route 9, both northbound and southbound, was shut down for at least three hours from about 4 to 7 p.m.
Galloway Township officers, and negotiators, along with officers from multiple agencies, including the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic County SWAT team, as well as officers from Egg Harbor Township Police and Hamilton Twp. Police were able to contain the incident to the parking lot.
Staff Writer Amanda Auble contributed to this reporter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.