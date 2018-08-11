EGG HARBOR CITY — Law-enforcement officials will join residents for a walk around the city next week as a way to build a rapport with the community.
This first “community walk” for the city is sponsored by the Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, assistant prosecutors, detectives and the Egg Harbor City Police Department.
“Community walks are just like planting a seed, and when you water the seed and nurture it you can then return to the community, build relationships and it grows into something good,” Tyner said.
Similar walks have taken place in Atlantic City over the past five years. Walks were also organized for Pleasantville this year.
Egg Harbor City's walk begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rittenberg Manor on Philadelphia Avenue and will continue to the Philadelphia Apartments.
