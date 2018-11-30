Hours before a detective from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office fatally shot a teenager in Vineland, they notified local authorities that they were monitoring a car rental agency for his girlfriend.
Jacob Servais, 19, of Millville, was shot and killed by Detective John Caccia on Oct. 18 during an investigation into a violent crime that had occurred Cape May County, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office after the shooting.
Servais was known “as a possible suspect in the investigation,” according to the statement.
Detectives notified local authorities just after 9:20 a.m. that they were waiting for a woman to return a blue Toyota Corolla to Just for Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental at 2587 S. Delsea Drive, according to dispatch recordings released by the Attorney General’s Office in response to an Open Public Records Act request.
The investigation is ongoing, Peter Aseltine, Public Information Officer for the Attorney General’s Office, said in an email Thursday. He said that the office is not releasing any additional information at this time before declining to comment further.
The dispatch recordings are heavily redacted, and do not include the name of the woman the detectives were surveilling.
“Her boyfriend, who usually is with her, has a warrant for his arrest,” one detective said.
Over an hour later, Caccia called dispatch, notifying them that he and another detective were in the area and mentioned the woman they were waiting for.
“Her boyfriend’s an (expletive) too,” Caccia said. “He’s got vehicular homicide – he’s got a bunch of warrants.”
Caccia named Servais when the dispatcher asked for the boyfriend’s name.
State Police charged Servais in June with death by auto in an Elk Township, Gloucester County, crash that killed Servais’ 17-year-old passenger, according to the Daily Journal of Vineland.
The crash came after a police chase that started in Franklin Township, the Journal reported.
After the shooting took place about 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the rental car agency, dispatchers received multiple calls for police and emergency medical responders. There is no body camera footage of the shooting.
Servais allegedly resisted police and threatened or attacked an officer, or another, with a car before Caccia shot him three times, according to the use of force report.
Caccia has been placed on administrative leave, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Capt. Michael Emmers said. Caccia’s annual salary is $73,518, public records show.
The Oct. 18 incident was the second time a man was fatally shot in Vineland by authorities this year.
In July, Vineland police fatally shot Rashaun Washington, of Camden, during a standoff outside a home. Washington threatened to trigger an explosive device.
